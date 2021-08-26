There’s a new Cinderella movie coming out and its an updated modern take on the fairy tale. As such there are various tweaks to the beloved story. For starters, instead of a glass slipper, the lead character will slip on a pair of Onitsuka Tiger sneakers instead.

In this new tale, the traditional story of Cinderella takes on a more modern and diverse perspective. The Amazon Prime Video Original Movie centres on Camila Cabello, a world-renowned singer, who plays the new Cinderella. Ambitious with big dreams, she works hard to make her dreams come true.

When The Shoe Fits

Helping to bring this new story to life, the streaming service embarked on a collaboration with Onitsuka Tiger. In sync with the next generation image of women and the message of diversity promoted in the film, the Japanese fashion brand created a new sneaker based on a novel interpretation of the glass slipper.

A primary focus of the new sneaker is that it allows anyone to be the protagonist in any situation, without being limited to the stereotype. The model adopted for this collaboration is the P-TRAINER PRZM from the Onitsuka Tiger Contemporary Collection.

It’s a natural fit for the movie, moreover with its prismatic colours. Reminiscent of the glass slipper, the treatment on the entire upper of the sneaker creates a mirrorlike glossy effect. The design complements casual and dressy styling.

Additional styling cues include an impactful platform sole decorated with the brand’s symbolic Onitsuka Tiger Stripes. The iconic tiara from the movie features on the heel top. Additionally, both the Onitsuka Tiger logo and movie title feature on the shoe tongue label and insole.

There’s good news for fans who want to get their hands on the new sneaker. The Japanese fashion brand will release a limited-run of the new pair. A limited number of 800 pairs will be available globally from September. The limited-edition P-TRAINER PRZM will retail for S$299. It arrives in a special shoebox and shopper featuring the graphic design of the tiara.

Look out for it at the Onitsuka Tiger boutique at Ngee Ann City and online.

(Images: Onitsuka Tiger)