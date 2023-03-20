When it comes to combining fashion with sports, Onitsuka Tiger is always a step ahead from most. The Japanese fashion brand continues to set the bar with its contemporary collection that merges heritage and innovation. That impressive track record continues with the new Tirrack and Colorado Eighty-Five models that are hitting stores this March.

Both new models feature key design codes of the brand whilst echoing classic silhouettes fused with refreshing new styles and motifs. The Tirrack for instance serves as a reintroduced version of the iconic Serrano shoes, which was originally inspired by the track spikes of the 1970’s.

Carrying the tradition of the brand’s racing customs with its overall silhouette, the Tirrack is adorned with an audacious tiger scratch design on the textile upper, featuring the notable Onitsuka Tiger Stripes in a lustrous, textured finish for a stylish look.

In terms of comfort and wearability, the shoes are designed with springy lightweight FLYTEFOAM Propel layered with high cushioning E.V.A and OrthoLite sockliner for superior cushioning. The end result is a head turning pair of shoes, which provides all-round comfort all day long.

Similarly, the Colorado Eighty-Five also takes inspiration from the Onitsuka Tiger catalogue from the 80s. Modelled after trail running shoes, the stylish kickers feature a classic design, sitting atop an outsole with an aggressive tread.

The Colorado Eighty-Five arrives with a slightly chunkier front sole and a mixed-media upper of smooth leather, recycled textiles and suede. Its lining is made of pile material for a comfortable feel, along with fuzeGEL technology in heel and OrthoLite sockliner for superior cushioning. For added convenience, the model also comes with spare laces.

The Tirrack retails at SGD240 and is currently available at Onitsuka Tiger Takashimaya S.C. Retailing at SGD220; the Colorado Eighty-Five will be available at Onitsuka Tiger Takashimaya S.C., Raffles City and Jewel (only White/White colourway). Both models are also available online at the official Onitsuka Tiger website.

(Images: Onitsuka Tiger)