It’s all about sustainability these days – fashion conglomerates and fast-fashion purveyors are taking the health of our planet a lot more seriously. Like these brands, Onitsuka Tiger knows a thing or two about being green without forgoing its heritage. Case in point: the MEXICO 66 CACTFUL. It bares the same aesthetic as the brand’s signature MEXICO 66 and sees a more sustainable facet. Boasting recycled materials, including a cactus-derived material (on the shoe upper) co-developed by DESSERTO, a Mexican company that produces vegan and ethical alternatives to leather, the latest launch features a production process that reduces environmental impact and enhances quality.

“Onitsuka Tiger has co-developed the cactus-derived material with DESSERTO tailor-made to meet Onitsuka Tiger’s strict standards which is both environmentally friendly and durable,” emphasised in a press release. “Compared to genuine leather, the material used in the MEXICO 66 CACTFUL reduces CO2 emissions in the manufacturing process by approximately 80%.” In addition, it eschews harmful chemicals like phthalates and PVC (polyvinyl chloride) and consumes less water. Efforts are also being made to use leftover cactus from production for food purposes in the food industry.

Launching in stores from January 2023, the lightweight Onitsuka Tiger MEXICO 66 CACTFUL comes in five custom colours – Cactful White, Cactful Yellow, Cactful Blue, Cactful Purple, and Cactful Green – catering to all style personalities.

(Images: Onitsuka Tiger MEXICO 66 Cactful)