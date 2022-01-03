Onitsuka Tiger Collaborates With Yasushi Nirasawa For Year Of The Tiger Collection

Whether you believe in luck or you’re just looking to upgrade your closet for the new year, Onitsuka Tiger’s collection with Yasushi Nirasawa is just thing you need.

To celebrate the Year of the Tiger, Onitsuka Tiger has unveiled a special collection made in collaboration with the late Japanese illustrator and manga artist. Best known for his works on the Kamen Rider series, Nirasawa contributed a character design inspired by the blue and red stripes found on the iconic Mexico 66 sneakers. Nirasawa’s anime-style creature, dubbed “OnitsukaTiger Man”, now feature on T-shirts (S$129) and sweaters (S$229) in black and white. The clothes are also stamped with the artist’s signature.

Onitsuka Tiger has also commissioned Japanese sculptor Takayuki Takeya to create a 3D model of the creature, which will be displayed at the brand’s flagship stores in Omotesando and other locations.

The collection is the first to be launched as part of the brand’s Year of Onitsuka Tiger project. For the collaborative series, various artists will be invited to offer their creative takes on the tiger, which is the Chinese zodiac symbol of 2022. The animal is known to represent ferocity and bravery; wearers of the motif also believe that it will bring them good luck.

Where to buy Onitsuka Tiger x Yasushi Nirasawa 2022 collection in Singapore

The limited-edition pieces will be released in Singapore on Saturday, 1 January 2022, at the brand’s Ngee Ann City boutique, as well as on its website. Unfortunately for collectors, Takeya’s 3D figures are not for sale, but you can take a closer look at it below, along with the collection.

All photos courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger.

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.