Paris Saint-Germain are undoubtedly one of Europe’s most established and prominent clubs. With stars like Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr, they have one of the best squads on paper. Now with a partnership with Dior, they are also arguably the best looking ones off the pitch.

The Parisian club and the house of Dior have inked a two-year partnership, which will see the house provide the official wardrobe for the club. Dior will outfit the Rouge & Bleu team for the next two seasons. It marks the first time the fashion brand has partnered with a sports club.

Fabulously Fashionable

With this partnership, Paris Saint-Germain continues its pioneering foray into the world of fashion and lifestyle. The club shares the house of Dior’s passion for Paris, whose global influence is enhanced by the two brands’ creativity.

To mark this unique collaboration, Kim Jones, Artistic Director of Dior men’s collections, has designed a series of new creations for the next two seasons. Spanning casual and formal moods, this elegant wardrobe combines black and navy-blue shades – in tones specially designed for the Paris Saint-Germain team.

The casual look is notably composed of a Harrington jacket, a knitted sweater, and a polo shirt, all finished with an embroidered “Paris Saint-Germain” patch and the “CD Icon” initials. Dior Explorer derbies in black leather are also punctuated by the iconic Dior Oblique motif. The insole of the shoes is embossed, with a silver film, with the players’ jersey numbers.

The formal outfit pairs a cashmere coat, a jacket, a shirt and pants, and a pair of black leather Dior Timeless derbies. The pieces are enhanced by other subtle details, reflecting Dior’s exceptional savoir-faire.

Symbols of refinement, the emblematic Saddle bag in black grained calfskin, a jacquard tie adorned with a matching “Paris Saint-Germain” logo, a cashmere scarf as well as a reversible – black and navy-blue – belt also complete the looks.

Check out the team getting suited up in this video below.

(Main and featured image: Brett Lloyd/Dior)

From left: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Neymar Jr, Marco Verratti, Abdou Diallo, Leandro Paredes, Sergio Ramos