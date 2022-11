Alessandro Michele’s collection for Gucci Cruise 2023 – Cosmogonie – which refers to the study or the history of the universe, is an alchemy of past and present ideas anchored with his signature penchant for quirk and glamour.

Here are some of our favourite looks:

Photography Joel Low; Styling Daryll Alexius Ye; Photography Assistance Eddie Teo; Fashion Assistance Rahul Rayn Rehman; Hair Leong Lim; Makeup Lasalle Lee using Gucci Beauty; Model Mako/Mannequin