Philippe Starck Teamed With Luxottica For A Bio-Based Forged Carbon Eyewear Collection

Ergonomic and sustainable, this Bio-Based Forged Carbon Eyewear Collection by Philippe Starck and Luxottica tapped on state-of-the-art technology to serve mankind in a unique, intelligent and eco-friendly way. By focusing on minimalising waste and innovation, the exclusive capsule sees effortlessly chic and green pieces that attune to the human body.

“Technology is one of the greatest symptoms of human intelligence. Even when we use the highest technologies, we are still working as craftsmen. This is my definition of Honesty,” states Starck.

While the designs may seem like your run-off-the-mill eyeglasses, there’s more to this collection than meets the eye. Besides its sustainable and ingenious design approach, this forged carbon collection employed unconventional materials that are typically used in high-tech sectors such as the automotive, sports and aeronautics industries.

These fibre models and Mazzucchelli bio-acetate frames proffer more than just a minimal and modern aesthetic. Thanks to their technical qualities, they also offer high performance and quality while being lightweight, flexible and ever-so comfortable.

The eccentricity and uniqueness act as a testament to Starck’s creative disposition while showcasing his penchant for combining intelligence and harmony with nature. Whether you’re an advocate for a greener future or simply an avid fashion lover, this STARCK BIOTECH PARIS AW 2021 collection would be right up your alley.

(Images: Philippe Starck / Luxottica)