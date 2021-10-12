Pokémon fans looking for some new threads may want to pop into your nearest Uniqlo store. The global apparel retailer is releasing the Pokémon Meets Artists UT collection this month. The collection launch coincides with Pokémon’s 25th anniversary.

Contributors to this collection of adults and kids T-shirts and sweatshirts are Meguru Yamaguchi, a New York-based artist who has become well known in his native country of Japan, and James Jarvis, a renowned British artist. Expect to find a range of T-shirts and sweatshirts that reflect the simple, distinctive treatments of both artists.

Meguru uses his signature brush strokes to show courageous Pokémon in battle. The meticulous work and colours result in highly refined fashion items. James Jarvis presents playful Pokémon with cartoon-style illustrations. The simple, distinctive treatments of both artists enhance the individuality of Pokémon.

The Pokémon Meets Artists UT collection will drop in Uniqlo on 25 October 2021. The collection consists of five adult t-shirt designs and four adult sweatshirts priced from S$19.90 to S$29.90. There will also be four t-shirt designs for kids priced from S$14.90.

The collection will be available at all Uniqlo stores nationwide and online. Sweatshirts will be available at Orchard Central Global Flagship, ION Orchard and online stores.

(Images: Uniqlo)