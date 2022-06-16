Add a dash of colour to your travelling ensemble with the new Rimowa cross-category capsule collection.

With the world opening up again and people travelling again, this new collection arrives at the perfect time. Since 1898, the luxury German luggage label’s premium designs have been sought after by the world’s most discerning travellers. Now, Rimowa is adding a dash of colour with a new collection that is presented in a striking new shade of Quartz Pink.

Rimowa’s new collection reimagines the Original Suitcase and the Personal Cross-Body Bag in a striking new shade of Quartz Pink. Inspired by the Rose Quartz crystal, the blushing hues of the precious gemstone is reimagined as a striking shade of pink in this cross-category collection.

The striking new shade of Quartz Pink available in Rimowa’s Cabin, Check-In M, Trunk Plus, and Personal Cross-Body Bag. Drenched in harmony, the shine from the aluminium Original luggage and Personal Cross-Body Bag plays perfectly with the alluring pink, evoking a sense of romance and healing.

Since its debut in 1950, the robust and lightweight Original suitcase has been an icon. In its newest iteration, this beloved travel companion comes in an appealing shade of pink that was inspired by Quartz, a precious gemstone often described as the ‘Universal Crystal’ for its powerful healing properties. The result is a suitcase whose gleaming metallic aluminium shell is accentuated by Rimowa’s signature grooves to create the impression of a piece of fine jewellery.

To ensure a coordinated travel look, the Personal Cross-Body Bag is also available in Quartz. Inside a grooved aluminium shell, the bag features two open compartments, a zipped pocket, and three card slots to keep daily essentials safe. A removable leather strap comes in a complimentary shade of pink.

Starting June 23rd, the Original Quartz Pink collection will be available at the Rimowa Mandarin Gallery and Marina Bay Sands stores.

(Images: Rimowa)