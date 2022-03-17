Puma Appoints British Formula One Driver George Russell As Its Ambassador

The 2022 Formula One season has barely even started, and George Russell is already a winner.

Ahead of the start of the season, Puma has appointed the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team driver as its brand ambassador.

George Russell will now be the face of Puma’s lifestyle and performance program. “Fast, talented and progressive: George Russell is a natural fit for the Puma Family,” read the statement from Puma. The signing of the 24-year-old Formula One driver is also timely with the arrival of the 2022 Formula One season. It’s a year many expect Russell to shine.

Rising Star In Motorsport

A talented driver, Russell has spent the last few years honing his race craft with the Williams team. However, 2022 onwards, he will be pairing up with Lewis Hamilton with reigning Constructors Champions, Mercedes.

For Russell, 2022 is already shaping up to be an exciting year with great perspectives. “My goals this year as a racing driver is to continue improving,” he explains. “I think it is going to be an incredibly challenging year with some really big changes within Formula One and I have to be very adaptable to the situation and work really hard with my team.” However from a branding, Russell also aims to continue to help build the Puma in the world of motorsport.

Driving Innovation

“It´s a pleasure to welcome George Russell to the Puma Family,” enthuses James Clark, Head of Sports Marketing Motorsport & Operations at Puma. “George´s great and authentic character is exactly what we are looking for. He is also a really nice guy. From a racing point of view, George has proven his competitiveness and speed already. He has got great potential and we are looking forward to supporting him 100% in his career.”

According to the Puma, intents to drive innovation in race gear performance forward with the help of talents such as George Russell. “The overalls and other items we wear in the car are massively important from a performance perspective for a number of reasons,” explains the new Puma ambassador.

“First is weight, everything that is put on or in the car needs to be as lightweight as possible and we work closely with Puma to ensure all our race gear is as precisely developed and engineered as the car. Second is comfort. Every single item we wear, whether overalls, boots, gloves, fireproofs, all need to fit perfectly and as though you can’t feel them. In the intense environment of a cockpit, even the most minor of fit issues can be a distraction when you’re racing at 200mph. Puma works really close with me to ensure both comfort and performance is optimized,” Russell adds.

Besides performance Puma is also embracing the lifestyle sector of car culture and streetwear. The young British driver is a young, cool, and charismatic character who should fit the sport brand’s strategy perfectly.

(Images: Puma)