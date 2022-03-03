PUMA x Batman: A Collection In Collaboration With Warner Bros

Ahead of the much-anticipated release of the Warner Bros. film, “The Batman”, PUMA teamed up with DC Comics to launch a limited-edition collection for fans.

Merging culture with sportswear, the PUMA x Batman collection sees the noir of the DC film artfully brought to life; while influences of the show such as its grim and gritty atmosphere, dramatic design elements, and Bat emblem permeate the collection.

Featuring a range of apparel, footwear, and accessories, including hoodies, T-shirts, T7 tracksuits, shorts, leggings, hats and PUMA running and training products conceived with a dryCELL technology to wick moisture, the collection sports ergonomic cutlines for ease of movement, allowing the wearer to exercise comfortably and stylishly. You can scale the streets of Gotham City and beyond in this series.

As for footwear, you’ll see a reimagined iteration of the classic PUMA Suede dubbed Fierce 2, inspired by Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman. An all-over black RS-X silhouette with red accents, a sleek all-black Mayze with a pop of red in the formstrip, and two Court Rider hoops styles that pay homage to Batman and Catwoman, top off the repertoire of kicks.

Available online and at selected PUMA stores and Footlocker from 19 March, the exclusive collection comes in multiple sizing for adults and kids — which means everyone can suit up in these pieces and become a superhero, be it literally or psychologically.

(Images: PUMA x Batman)