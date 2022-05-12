Quiksilver Ventures Into The Upside Down With Stranger Things Apparel Collection

Anticipation is high for season 4 of Netflix Original Series Stranger Things. The show will be released in two parts, with Volume One premiering on May 27 and Volume Two premiering on July 1. To further entice fans of the hit show, iconic surf-lifestyle brand Quiksilver has announced a collaboration with the fourth season of Stranger Things.

80s Era Inspiration

In alignment with the show’s multiple release dates, Quiksilver will drop multiple capsule collections throughout the season. The new collection aims to deliver a nostalgic throwback to the brand’s surf-inspired ’80s era while integrating elements from the current storyline.

According to Quiksilver, the apparel collaboration aims to seamlessly introduce both brands in a fresh and exciting way to new audiences worldwide. Over the past three years, Quiksilver and the Netflix costume team have worked closely, diving into the brand’s design archives to not only take design and style inspiration for the cast wardrobe, but also to revive some of the most iconic pieces and develop collaborative apparel collections available for consumer purchase.

Reel To Real

The Stranger Things series takes place in the 1980s, and with access to classic styles from the Quiksilver archive, both brands have been able to develop truly original and era-specific collections reflective of the show’s setting and Quiksilver’s roots.

The official Quiksilver x Stranger Things 4 collections will feature exclusive pieces worn by the cast throughout the show, fashion-forward pieces inspired by the Quiksilver 1980s archive, and Season 4 episode-specific merchandise.

“Quiksilver was an integral part of California fashion in the 1980s,” says Stranger Things Costume Designer Amy Parris. “The show is so true to the period that it only made sense to infuse Quiksilver archive pieces through the show this season. I hope the clothes will resonate with a younger audience who is inspired by the fashions back then and be a friendly reminder to the stylish viewers who followed fashion in the ’80s.”

To celebrate and amplify the apparel-collection launch, Quiksilver plans to hold unique consumer-facing pop-ups and larger-scale activations globally. The apparel collections will be available for purchase online.

Here’s when each capsule collection will drop:

May 20th: The 1986 Capsule

May 27th: The Cast Wardrobe Collection

May 27th: Surfer Boy Pizza Collection

May 27th: Lenora Hills Surf Club Collection

May 27th: Hellfire Surf Club Collection

(Images: Quiksilver)