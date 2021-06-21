Following the inaugural chapter of this creative project first launched in New York City last fall, the second instalment sees Red Velvet’s Joy in the Tod’s Tabs Sneakers, performing an energetic choreography in the heart of Seoul, alongside professional dancers YoungDeuk Kwon and Hyunlk Lee.

The outdoor video offers scenes of the bustling cityscape and its mesmerising skyline. As exceptional performers, the protagonist and dancers added an artistic and modern flair to the film through the visual language of dance. With the background music, which unfolds with minimal beats and urban sounds, the sensuality of movement and the beautiful underlying harmony were elevated and highlighted.

The film illustrates the power of movement and their desire for a challenge; the sublime modernity in movement reaches out to all of us in its pure contemporary culture vibe.

Red Velvet's Joy Kwon Young Deuk Lee Hyunlk 1 2 3

At their feet, Tod’s Tabs Sneakers stand out with their sophisticated, state-of-the-art design designed by Tod’s Creative Director Walter Chiapponi. While innovation played a pivotal role in the development of this series of sneakers, the kicks stayed true to their heritage with their iconic Gommino pebbles on the heel counter.

Video Credits:

Creative Director: Jungah Jin (W Korea)

In Our Shoes, Chapter 2: Seoul Film Director: InKon Koh (Better Taste)

Photographer: JiYong Yoon

Cinematographer: JaeMan Shin

Choreographer: MiHawk Back

Stylist: SeaJun Kim

Hair: Soon E (Soon Soo)

Make Up: KyoungMee Shin (Soon Soo)