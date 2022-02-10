Riders Republic Players Can Now Customise Characters With Prada Linea Rossa Outfits

Attention, Riders Republic fans, you can now deck out characters in Prada Linea Rossa outfits and gear. You can thank this unique partnership between Prada and Ubisoft for this synergetic merger between the worlds of high fashion and digital gaming.

In recent months, we have seen luxury brands extends their presence in the digital realm. Many are naturally jumping on the Metaverse bandwagon, with some top tier brands tapping into this new tech renaissance.

In the latest example of Prada’s continuous exploration of – and interaction with – new and evolving scenarios and cultural languages, Prada has joined forces with Ubisoft to integrate Prada Linea Rossa into the outdoor sports playground of Riders Republic.

Gaming In Style

Starting today, players will be able to customise its character by choosing Prada Linea Rossa outfits – The Flame, Wild Stripes and Camouflage Rock – and sports gear – skis, a snowboards, and bikes – created especially for the game by Prada.

The strategic move is a clever one at that as it acts as both a marketing tool and billboard for Prada. It allows the brand to tap into the growing digital gaming space, capturing the attention of a new captive audience. And we can’t think of a better space than Ubisoft’s hit game.

Riders Republic invites players to a massive multiplayer playground where they can experience the thrill of outdoor sports in the magnificent American National Parks. The game allows players to connect, compete and slay tricks through an exciting range of sports such as biking, skiing, snowboarding, wing suiting and rocket wing suiting.

This provides a new platform for Prada Linea Rossa, where influences drawn from the world of technical sportswear. These designs are blended with streamlined silhouettes to redefine the idea of modern luxury, and high-performance urban designs are crafted using innovative technologies and textiles, which are translated into the virtual world of Riders Republic.

Starting 8 February 2022, players will be able to explore the Riders Republic social hub with some areas bedecked with Prada Linea Rossa colours and immerse themselves in a new themed experience.

Players will also be able to obtain some exclusive outfits by competing in the Shackdaddy Bandits weekly challenges, by completing contracts from the in-game Prada sponsor program or by challenging their friends in a permanent event entitled ‘Prada Beyond The Line’, one of many special in-game activations.

(Images: Prada)