Home > Style > Fashion > Rimowa And Adidas Join Forces For New Limited Edition Capsule
Rimowa And Adidas Join Forces For New Limited Edition Capsule
Style

Rimowa And Adidas Join Forces For New Limited Edition Capsule

By: Richard Augustin, Nov 15 2022 8:00 am

There are a lot of reasons why brands come together for a creative collaboration. But for Rimowa and Adidas, you could say it’s a shared passion for national pride. This season, the two iconic brands have put their creative heads and expertise for a new limited edition capsule.

As both are recognised as leaders in their respective fields, Adidas and Rimowa have focused on celebrating the spirit of mobility. Their inaugural capsule collection exemplifies that as it is targeted at offering explorers of the world the perfect tools to navigate and escape the cities of today.

Rimowa x Adidas Capsule Collection

Exclusively made in Germany, the cross-category collection features two contemporary designs. First – Rimowa’s first-ever aluminium backpack and the Adidas NMD_S1 sneaker. Undeniably utilitarian in its design, the collection takes on a colour palette of khaki and a lustrous shade of titanium. The outdoor-inspired pieces are complete with orange accents.

Crafted For Urban Explorers

Inspired by a renewed need to look for fulfilment in new places, the collection was created for urban explorers seeking to meaningfully reconnect with natural landscapes. The Rimowa x Adidas NMD_BACKPACK boasts new technical solutions that makes it suitable for outdoor needs and overnight trips.

Made from Rimowa’s signature grooved aluminium, it features a number of thoughtful functionalities, from padded utility shoulder straps fitted with a carabin and thumb loops to rope weight-bearing straps and grab handle.

The piece also features foam ridges inspired by Adidas Boost foam overlaying the backpack’s grooved surface to ensure comfort, as well as an elasticated webbing running through its middle to secure the backpack onto the suitcase’s telescopic tubes. To allow for flat packing, a detachable gusset opens the backpack to reveal two deep zipped pockets, as well as a 16-inch laptop pocket inscribed with both brands’ logos.

Rimowa x Adidas NMD_S1 in TitaniumSpecially crafted for thoughtful explorers, the Adidas NMD_S1 is a modern lifestyle shoe that keeps movement as its mantra. The Rimowa x Adidas NMD_S1 iteration features the futuristic sneaker’s signature Primeknit uppers in a titanium-inspired col-ourway, with the flexible Adidas Boost midsole in a light, almost translucent base colour.

On the sole’s midsole, wearers will find the coordinates of the brands’ respective headquarters in Germany, as well as a ‘Made in Germany’ imprint that signifies the momentous partnership. NMD shoelaces in a shade of orange complete the design.

Arriving on November 17th, the Rimowa x Adidas NMD_S1 in Titanium (SG $380) and the Rimowa x Adidas NMD_ Backpack in Titanium (SG $2,670), will be available in limited quantities via Rimowa stores in Singapore.

(Images: Rimowa/Adidas)

adidas adidas Originals Capsule Collection collaboration rimowa
written by.

Richard Augustin
Digital Editor
Richard went from the confines of the kitchen working as a professional chef into the realm of media twenty years ago. In his two-decade career in writing, he has plied his trade in a number of regional print and digital media organisations in the lifestyle, in-flight, entertainment and finance space. When not busy chasing deadlines and writing stories for AugustMan, you can find him experimenting with recipes in his kitchen.
cars Motoring fashion menswear Culture lifestyle

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.