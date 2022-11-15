There are a lot of reasons why brands come together for a creative collaboration. But for Rimowa and Adidas, you could say it’s a shared passion for national pride. This season, the two iconic brands have put their creative heads and expertise for a new limited edition capsule.

As both are recognised as leaders in their respective fields, Adidas and Rimowa have focused on celebrating the spirit of mobility. Their inaugural capsule collection exemplifies that as it is targeted at offering explorers of the world the perfect tools to navigate and escape the cities of today.

Exclusively made in Germany, the cross-category collection features two contemporary designs. First – Rimowa’s first-ever aluminium backpack and the Adidas NMD_S1 sneaker. Undeniably utilitarian in its design, the collection takes on a colour palette of khaki and a lustrous shade of titanium. The outdoor-inspired pieces are complete with orange accents.

Crafted For Urban Explorers

Inspired by a renewed need to look for fulfilment in new places, the collection was created for urban explorers seeking to meaningfully reconnect with natural landscapes. The Rimowa x Adidas NMD_BACKPACK boasts new technical solutions that makes it suitable for outdoor needs and overnight trips.

Made from Rimowa’s signature grooved aluminium, it features a number of thoughtful functionalities, from padded utility shoulder straps fitted with a carabin and thumb loops to rope weight-bearing straps and grab handle.

The piece also features foam ridges inspired by Adidas Boost foam overlaying the backpack’s grooved surface to ensure comfort, as well as an elasticated webbing running through its middle to secure the backpack onto the suitcase’s telescopic tubes. To allow for flat packing, a detachable gusset opens the backpack to reveal two deep zipped pockets, as well as a 16-inch laptop pocket inscribed with both brands’ logos.

Specially crafted for thoughtful explorers, the Adidas NMD_S1 is a modern lifestyle shoe that keeps movement as its mantra. The Rimowa x Adidas NMD_S1 iteration features the futuristic sneaker’s signature Primeknit uppers in a titanium-inspired col-ourway, with the flexible Adidas Boost midsole in a light, almost translucent base colour.

On the sole’s midsole, wearers will find the coordinates of the brands’ respective headquarters in Germany, as well as a ‘Made in Germany’ imprint that signifies the momentous partnership. NMD shoelaces in a shade of orange complete the design.

Arriving on November 17th, the Rimowa x Adidas NMD_S1 in Titanium (SG $380) and the Rimowa x Adidas NMD_ Backpack in Titanium (SG $2,670), will be available in limited quantities via Rimowa stores in Singapore.

(Images: Rimowa/Adidas)