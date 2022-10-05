Following the success of their first collaboration, Rimowa and Daniel Arsham bring forth another limited edition design — the Rimowa X Daniel Arsham Eroded Turntable in Pilot Case.

Fresh from its recent campaign “Ingenieurskunst” (translates into “The Art of Engineering”, Rimowa continues to move discerning travellers forward through the resilience, lightness, and stability of its mobility tools. The functional luxury of German engineering is carried through the iconic Rimowa’s signature aluminium, with a new lifetime guarantee that gives you more than just stylish luxury and robust structure, but also peace of mind.

In the same vein, Rimowa continues its venture into the art of collaboration with its second collaboration with famed contemporary artist Daniel Arsham — from an “eroded suitcase” to a sculptural turntable housed within the brand’s beloved Pilot Case in two iterations.

Intrigued by the Pilot Case in the archives, Arsham experiments with the shape, functionality and evolution through the decades — a cult object for musicians and DJs in the 1990s as they used it to transport their records and equipment.

The Rimowa X Daniel Arsham Eroded Turntable in Pilot Case features a hand case turntable made from plaster and crushed glass. An archival piece, this collector’s item is similar to Arsham’s famed Future Relic series on top of a bevy of collaborative creations he has realised in the past including collections with Adidas, Dior, Porsche and Tiffany & Co.

For the uninitiated, the Rimowa Pilot Case, which was first debuted in 1994 is crafted from signature grooved aluminium. Using a technique honed by the German brand for more than a century, aluminium anodising was combined with various surface treatments to lock colour pigments into the metal alloy for a long-lasting metallic sheen.

In this special collaborative piece, a series of vintage style logos emblazon the case in an exclusive shade of Arsham Green Pantone — adding a sense of personality to the archival archetype. As expected, the regular cutting-edge Rimowa functionalities are also integrated, including the pioneering Multi-wheel System to a telescopic handle.

The Rimowa X Daniel Arsham Eroded Turntable in Pilot Case comes in Silver and Black, with only 500 pieces per colour available in selected regions with an individually numbered certificate of authenticity card. Silver will be made available in Europe, North America, and South America while Black will be sold exclusively in Asia — following the launch of Arsham’s innovative edition platform, Archive Editions in China; not to mention his growing fanbase in this region.

“Rimowa and I share an interest in process, in an object’s evolution over time,” says Arsham. “A suitcase is covered by stickers or blemishes; a sculpture erodes and crystallises. We also both share commitment to honing one’s craft, as well as archiving.”

Starting October 7th the Rimowa x Daniel Arsham Eroded Turntable in Pilot Case in Silver will be available at arshameditions.shop and in RIMOWA stores across Europe, North America, and South America and online at Rimowa.com.

The Rimowa x Daniel Arsham Eroded Turntable in Pilot Case in Black (S$5,720) will be sold on the Archive Editions WeChat Mini Program (Archive Editions) and in Rimowa stores across Asia, including at Mandarin Gallery in Singapore.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore