To facilitate journeys near and far, Rimowa debuts an evolving selection of functional essentials.

You can’t miss a Rimowa suitcase. Since making its first pieces in 1898, Rimowa has achieved grail status. Its signature grooved aluminium cases have graced prestigious first class lounges across the globe by many, including celebrities like Kanye West, Ryan Lewis and Christoph Waltz.

Despite travel restrictions, Rimowa is not standing still. Continuing its 123 years of legacy, the Maison debuts a new collection of premium bags that expands its Never Still series. Three new bag designs, a briefcase, messenger bag and flat pouch extend its repertoire of elegant solutions for those on the move.

Defined by its use of premium materials and intrinsic design codes, the unisex collection sees bags in full-grain cowhide leather, water repellent canvas and iconography of the historic German Maison. From the signature grooved design to bespoke metallic hardware showcasing the Rimowa monogram and logo.

The collection incorporates a curated selection of classic elements that have defined Rimowa over the past century while offering a new take on functional luxury. Even with travel bans not budging anytime soon, the new releases can still be an ideal companion for your daily life.

With its large, two-way zip compartment and an outside pocket, the Never Still Messenger houses essentials effortlessly. As a homage to the brand’s heritage, the cross-body bag features adjustable straps emblazoned with the coordinates of Rimowa’s historic home in Cologne. Full-grain leather and their signature parallel groove on canvas complete the body of the bag.

Alternatively, the sleek Never Still Briefcase is highly functional and can take you from the boardroom to business lounge. With two large zipped compartments, a padded laptop pocket and removable straps, the briefcase is an essential piece for the daily commute and beyond.

As a dichotomy to the messenger and briefcase, the Never Still Flat Pouch is smaller in size though equally practical. It has a spacious home for your work essentials and is designed with a strap that you can slip over your wrist or attach to suitcases.

Available worldwide in Rimowa stores, the collection perpetuates its long lineage of product innovation, craftsmanship and industrial expertise. It is evident that Rimowa placed quality and innovation at its core, creating essentials for discerning individuals.

(Images: Rimowa)