Luxury accessory label Chaos has made its mark on Rimowa. The collaboration features a limited-edition line of suitcases and travel accessories and stars supermodel Kate Moss’s daughter, Lila Moss, in the campaign.

Despite the lack of travel opportunities, the Rimowa x Chaos collaboration could be a new art-piece addition to any home.

Cabin Saffron on White Cabin Black on Cactus 1 2

The Rimowa x Chaos collab features a predominant paint drip design is sure to catch anyone’s eye. The collection also features a plethora of embroidered Teddy Tags in three new graphic shapes, and a range of cool stickers. Destination tags are also available in designs for Singapore, London, Tokyo, Paris, Seoul and other popular cities.

The utilitarian luggage harness also gives an edge to an otherwise sleek and minimal suitcase.

Customise with an array of stickers Destination Tags Signature Embroidered Teddy Tag City Tag for London Singapore City Tag 1 2 3 4 5

The new suitcase accessories provide travellers with an abundance of alternatives that suit both personality and mood. No more excuse to lose your suitcase, especially if it can be seen from a mile away!

(Images: Rimowa)