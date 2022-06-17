Step Up In Style: Dior Collaborates With Birkenstock
By: Melissa Foong, Jun 17 2022

Everyone’s favourite mule has hit the runway in Paris.

Dior has added yet another high profile collaboration to its belt with German shoe manufacturer Birkenstock.

If there’s one thing that the people can’t get enough of, it’s a comfy clog from Birkenstock. Over the course of the last year, Birkenstock has well and truly upped the ante with its offering, linking up with designers like Rick Owens, Proenza Schouler and Jil Sander to deliver us its iconic footwear with a smattering of high fashion.

Now in its latest footwear venture, the German shoe manufacturer has set its sights on another fashion monolith, and that is Dior.

Dior has dubbed the collaboration ‘a contemporary ode to function and elegance’, using Monsieur Dior’s love for the art of gardening as inspiration to create three stylish models.

Unveiled during Dior Men’s Winter 2022 show, the humble clog received a high fashion makeover from Thibo Denis, the footwear maestro responsible for hits including Dior’s B27 sneaker and monogrammed Moon Boot.

Now, making his mark on Birkenstock’s Milano sandal and the rare Tokio mule, a closed-toe Birkenstock slingback with a buckled strap at the vamp—simply said, it’s like the Boston clogs for those on the go.

Dior reinvigorated the signature shapes, dressing the felt and suede shoes in its trademark Dior grey. Created to closely fit the foot’s anatomy and shape, the Dior and Birkenstock shoes feature a cork latex footbed, rubber detailing and industrial-style buckles, referencing the iconic Dior Saddle Bag.

Keeping the collection fresh while recalling Raf Simons’s bedazzled Fusion sneakers, a favourite during his tenure at Dior, Denis added delicate floral embroidery to a variation of the Tokio mule,one of which sees the Tokio style embroidered with delicate flowers by the Maison’s own ateliers—which was reportedly inspired by an haute couture dress from Dior’s 1957 collection.

Coming to you soon in June! For more information on the drop, visit here.

