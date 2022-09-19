The Classic Crocs cooler older sibling, the Pollex Clog, is back and wavier than ever, courtesy of Salehe Bembury.

Like many, I harboured mixed feelings about Crocs. As a child, I genuinely adored my purple pair styled thoughtfully with two flower-shaped Jibbitz. Nowadays, I choose instead to ‘suit up’ with my Boston Birkenstocks in black suede. Very sophisticated, I know. Admittedly, nostalgia for the brand still lingers. Welcome, the brainchild of streetwear innovator Salehe Bembury, the Crocs Pollex Clog. Unquestionably odd yet remarkably sublime, I am, once again, obsessed.

Inspired by the intricacies of the human fingerprint, Bembury’s now iconic Croc design debuted late last year. Garnering immediate attention from streetwear fiends, all past colourways are monochromatic to retain focus on the wave-like contours that define the Pollex Clog’s fine balance of function and form. The next drop follows suit, featuring the unmissable silhouette in ‘Tide’, a muted seafoam shade that draws from Bembury’s earthly appreciations. A slightly darker blue tone complements by wrapping the strap, heel and toe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salehe Bembury (@salehebembury)

Future colourways in ‘Sasquatch’, ‘Kuwata’ and ‘Real Tree Camo’ have also been revealed, pending official release dates. Move with the current, stay tuned.

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong

(Images: Crocs)