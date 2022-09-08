Shoot & Score: MCM X Puma Merges The World Of Basketball And High-Fashion
Style

By: Richard Augustin, Sep 8 2022 12:22 pm

Basketball is much more than just a game, its also a lifestyle.

Exploring that very virtue, German fashion luxury house MCM has teamed up with leading sports brand Puma for a new collection. A slam dunk in the world of high-end fashion, the MCM x Puma collection celebrates all the raucous glamour that basketball has to offer.

Mikey Williams

This isn’t the first time both style giants have teamed-up. Both MCM and Puma previously put their creative heads together to release a special edition Puma iconic suede in 2018. This time around the partnership is even more ambitious with a release in three dramatic drops. They’ve also recruited basketball superstar-in-the-making Mikey Williams to front the global campaign.

Fully capturing the electrifying energy and breath-taking spectacle of the basketball lifestyle, the first MCM X Puma drop features the one-of-a-kind MCM edition of the Puma Slipstream Lo. This new court classic gets a stylish reinvention with cognac Visetos Monogram highlights – a long-running hallmark of the Haus.

October sees the second drop Show Up, the Puma Slipstream Lo, emblazoned with black and white details and embellished by MCM’s striking Cubic Monogram for a full visual box out.  The third and final drop for the collaboration will be launched in the first half of 2023 – a luminous take on athletic classics, featuring lively ready-to-wear and a uniquely eye-catching edition of Puma’s TRC Blaze.

The first drop of the MCM X Puma Slipstream Lo is priced at S$730 and will be available globally from 8 September at MCM Worldwide in-store and online. It will also be globally available at selected Puma Stores and its Luxury Distribution partners starting from 10 September.

(Images: MCM)

written by.
Richard Augustin
Former chef turned writer; Richard has tip-toed around the publishing industry for two decades. When not busy chasing deadlines, you can still find him experimenting with recipes in the kitchen.
