Leaders in their own segments, Santa Cruz and Puma have collaborated for a new collection. Bringing their expertise in sportswear and skateboarding together the Puma x Santa Cruz collection features apparel with graphic driven designs.

The new collection elevates classic sportswear styles with skate world aesthetics. Santa Cruz has been at the forefront of skateboard innovation for over 40 years and is renowned for its bright pop art graphics.

These elements appear on the new collection. Taking inspiration from the fantasy creatures of Santa Cruz, they are presented in a bright, statement colour palette. One of the most iconic graphics in the Santa Cruz library, Jim Phillip’s Screaming Hand, can be seen emblazoned across items in the collection with a unique, co-branded look.

Sportswear Meets Skatewear

As a leader in the skate world, Santa Cruz adds its touch to the classic Puma Suede that comes in a black suede upper with a lime green form strip and Santa Cruz “Shark Dot” graphic on the side, along with an extra set of laces.

For the women’s selection, the Puma Mayze offers a bold look with a stacked platform and comes in two mono-colourways, black and lime green, both featuring the Santa Cruz Dot Reflection graphic printed on the upper and midsole.

Next to these classics, the Puma x Santa Cruz collection offers unisex and women’s apparel, in a range of streetwear classics like hoodies, tees, and sweatpants, as well as items like women’s cargo pants, a coach jacket, and men’s twill pants.

Design features include an all-overprint inspired by the infamous Street Creep graphic created by legendary Santa Cruz artist Jim Phillips and a fresh colour palette with blacks, neutrals, and pops of lime green. The apparel selection also includes a long black coat with a co-branded logo on the back and all-over-print lining.

Accessories in the collection include a beanie and a backpack with adjustable straps for skateboard carrying. The Puma x Santa Cruz collection is priced from S$59 to S$229. Check them out online, at Puma stores and select retailers starting October.

(Images Puma)