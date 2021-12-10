Sleigh In Style With Braun Büffel This Christmas

Back To Slideshow

Tis’ the season for giving and what better way to show your appreciation for your loved one that a thoughtful gift. These Braun Büffel Christmas gift ideas are a good place to start.

If you’re spoilt for choice and unsure on what to get, well we have some choice suggestions from the brand. Check out below for some Braun Büffel gift ideas for him, or yourself that will bring joy and cheer this Christmas.

Photos: Timothy Chow; Styling: Ivan Ong; Photography Assistance: Darrell Neo; Studio: Studio 2020