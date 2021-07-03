Filmed at Cantina Petra, Suvereto, the Tod’s Spring Summer 2022 campaign video offers scenes of the tranquil countryside of Tuscan. The sandy and vibrant colours of the surroundings permeated the collection through looks and accessories, evoking an energy-filled Italian summer vibe.

Dubbed Under the Italian Sun, the Men’s collection by Creative Director Walter Chiapponi expands upon a style narrative based on nonchalance and modern craftsmanship. Drawing inspiration from the adventurous imagery of wildlife photographer Peter Beard and melding it with the idea of the urban safari, the collection sees a wardrobe focused on leisure. Volumes and tailoring are soft and enveloping, with Mediterranean and earthy tones nodding at the landscape of Tuscan.

The collection comprises classic men’s staples, reinterpreted for the modern man in mind. Timeless outerwear intrinsic to the Maison witnessed a series of contemporary updates. Tod’s signature Leather Gommino, traditionally seen on their loafers, adorned the elbow of the canvas Jack Biker; the iconic T Jacket is accented with contrasting patch pockets in leather.

Trench coats, made of lightweight nylon, embody the sunny days of summer with their bright hues. Elsewhere, uniformity takes precedence. Co-ords: matching top and trousers, lightweight safari jacket with chambray trousers, and a canvas shirt with bermuda shorts are conceived for the stylish blokes who enjoy basking in the sun.

Accessories this season create new balances; the Winter Gommino Chelsea boots are reimagined in thicker soles, new sneakers dubbed Dots Run, overlaps nylon and leather to lend a classy finishing to the comfortable construction. The leisure of Summer is also depicted in the T Timeless moccasins and penny loafer, deconstructed and in softer shapes. A slew of chic, camera and weekend bags topped off the collection.

(Images: Tod’s Spring Summer 2022)