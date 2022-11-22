With the 2022 World Cup in full swing, Stone Island is capitalising on football fever. The brand recently partnered with New Balance to reveal their first ever special edition football collection. Both Stone Island and New Balance break new ground by bringing renowned textile innovators onto the pitch for the first time.

With this new collection, Stone Island celebrates the immensely rich heritage the Italian sportswear brand holds in football through some of New Balance’s most popular products. Headlining the collaboration is a limited-edition New Balance x Stone Island Furon v7, the brand’s latest evolution football boot.

It arrives in a new custom camouflage print pattern that pays homage to Stone Island’s famed archival pattern, featuring Stone Island’s compass alongside the New Balance logo. The Furon v7 features an innovative Hypoknit upper, with mesh lining and off-set lacing to deliver impressive lockdown, support, and an increased strike zone, and will be debuted on pitch by New Balance athlete and England star, Raheem Sterling.

Another component of the collection is a Stone Island x New Balance football kit, first sported in September by UK rapper Dave at his Santan Cup tournament in Brazil. A collector’s edition, full kit set features a jersey and shorts, outfitted with an original Stone Island camouflage pattern, inspired by the brand’s archival designs, and a silicone application of the iconic compass logo.

Solid black socks offer a sleek disruption of the head-to-toe camo pattern. Jersey and shorts in the Stone Island Kit Set are made from 100% recycled polyester. The iconic 574 Legacy completes the collection. This modernized classic features a ripstop and suede upper and dark green colourway, for a deconstructed archive inspired look.

The Stone Island x New Balance Furon v7 and kit will be available exclusively on StoneIsland.com and on NewBalance.com as well as selected stockists. The 574 Legacy’s will be available later this winter.

(Images: Stone Island)