Stone Island Celebrates 40 Years Of Fabric Innovation With SS22 Collection

It has been 40 years since Stone Island first stepped into the world of luxury sportswear. Over the years, the Maison has made a name for itself and incessantly honed its craft and expertise in textile innovation. Regardless of the types of dyeing techniques or surface treatments, the Italian label has probably dabbled in them. In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Stone Island launched 82/22, a capsule collection housing archival pieces that have been reimagined with new fabrications — highlighting the label’s expertise and finesse in fabric manipulation.

That said, one can expect an amalgamation of themes and looks in the capsule, recalling the original spirit of past collections. It includes outerwear, sweatshirts, T-shirts and cotton jersey shorts made of PIATTINA 82/22 — a shiny and transparent canvas consisting of polyester monofilaments and nylon fibres.

Elsewhere, you’ll see the reintroduction of the label’s Marina line, featuring marine camouflage pieces and outerwear conceived with 3L GORE-TEX and recycled polyester. Intricate details such as an embroidered red star and lettering on the seam tape complete the style with a contemporary albeit playful appeal.

On the contrary to the ostentatious designs, the GHOST line sees monochromatic tones manifested in luxury sportswear. To heighten its functionality and athleisure aesthetic, Stone Island employed lightweight SUPIMA cotton canvas and Stretch Lyocell Cotton Satin — proffering optimal comfort and performance into the bargain. Whether it’s for a casual outing or a trip to the gym, this series would serve you well.

Another stand-out piece is the visually appealing jacket made with Heat Reactive Lamy. Sensitive to temperature, the material changes from yellow to orange or light blue to bluette. Besides the mutation of fabrications, Stone Island also tapped on colour play; ripstop and cotton mesh jackets used a new OFF-DYE OVD treatment, a reactive dyeing and resin coating cycle. The artisan process results in unique, one-of-a-kind and modish garments.

With this being a commemorative collection, one can also expect vibrant, almost fluorescent hues like hot pink, blue and lime green and other highly functional fabrics permeating the capsule.

No doubt, this SS2022 collection showcases Stone Island’s expertise and heritage and acts as a testament to the Maison’s penchant for textile innovation. With its recent store opening at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, you could take a closer look at the pieces and make your purchases conveniently and effortlessly.

Address: 10 Bayfront Ave, B2 – 18, Singapore 018956

(Images: Stone Island)