Stone Island Levels Up for Spring Summer 2023

Synonymous with textile innovation, Stone Island has an aptitude for fabric manipulation – producing revolutionary materials that transcend functionality. It’s no wonder why the brand is dubbed a trailblazer in the realm of luxury streetwear. For Spring Summer 2023, the Italian Maison continues to push the envelope, reimagining its Icon Imagery collection with evolved shapes and volumes driven by new functionality and performance.

Within the collection, the label’s Marina line gets a reintroduction. Here, the jacket is defined by navy functionality, innovative fabrics, pastel colours, and a reflective Stone Island Marina print decorating Rip Stop Prismatico, a lightweight nylon Rip Stop bonded to a glossy, water and wind-resistant polyurethane film finely grooved with a prismatic effect. Accompanying the outerwear in the Marina line, a vest – in stretch elastic nylon technical mesh with Prismatic Rip Stop nylon details – is entirely edged in nylon canvas.

The iconic GHOST series, anchored on the concept of camouflage and touted as a monochromatic range, too, returns with a makeover. This season, beige, army green, and black characterise the repertoire; even the STONE ISLAND badge has been created in these colours to blend with the body of windproof albeit breathable outerwear and bermuda shorts in O-VENTILE, a 100% organic fabric developed from the finest, long-staple cotton fibre.

Furthering the brand’s affinity for innovative textiles, the collection of Hand-Sprayed Mussola Gommata-TC pieces boasts Stone Island’s heritage fabric, the Mussola Gommata, made by laminating a very lightweight cotton muslin to a transparent polyurethane film with canvas texture. “The garment is dyed and manually sprayed inside in a contrasting colour, with an effect that is more or less visible from the outside,” Stone Island on the Mussola Gommata. “The treatment lends a unique and unrepeatable three-dimensional effect to the garment. Knitwear, sweatshirts and T-shirts are also sprayed by hand.”

Elsewhere, STELLINA, a series of garments defined by a star embroidery, clean lines, and urban performance, arrives in 3L BIO-BASED NYLON S.I. STELLINA: 3-layer performance fabric, with an outer face conceived from 60% bio-based polymers and 40% traditional nylon. Functionality is further heightened by an inner breathable, wind and waterproof membrane, protected by a run-proof polyester layer.

The vest in this series adopted a slightly different approach, padded with an inner layer of PrimaLoft Gold P.U.R.E, an exclusive 100% recycled blend of ultra-small diameter fibre that yields superior thermal performance. “It delivers the highest warmth-to-weight ratio of all synthetic insulations,” Stone Island elaborates.

Rounding up the Stone Island Spring Summer 2023 offering, garments in Nylon Metal Watro-TC in ECONYL Regenerated Nylon honour the brand’s sustainability mission, while Mix Fabric Hype-TC garments nod at its penchant for experimental dyeing.

Located at: Stone Island, B2-18 of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

(Images: Stone Island Spring Summer 2023)