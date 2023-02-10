10 Types Of Jackets All Fashion-Forward Men Should Own

Men’s jackets are possibly the most underrated piece of attire to exist in the fashion world. Functional yet easy to style, the right jackets can take your look from zero to ten with minimal effort. Whether you like them or not, it’s a fact that jackets help complete a look. They are that effortless piece of garment that ties up a whole ensemble together.

Almost every single designer tends to include jackets in their collections, irrespective of the season. For summer, you have breezy layers and for fall and winter, you have outerwear with thick material that is suitable for the cold weather.

At times, just layering your outfit with a denim or leather jacket can transform it from dull to modish. What we are trying to say is that you shouldn’t hesitate and layer your ensembles as much as you get the chance to. As it happens, from sleek bomber jackets to the return of Y2K varsity classics, now there are a variety of styles for you to choose from.

How can men style their jackets?

Jackets are one of the easiest garments to style – all you need to do is add a layer and voila, you are ready to go. Here the key is to invest in the correct layering add-ons. For example, you can start with denim and bomber jackets and when you are confident enough to experiment with different looks, you can move on to trench coats, leather jackets and even parka jackets. That’s how you master the art of layering.

So without further ado, and to help you bring out your inner style icon, here are ten different types of men’s jackets to add to your wardrobe. Scroll away!

