Sustainable Menswear Brands To Consider For A Consciously Stylish Wardrobe

Sustainable fashion has been the buzzword for a while now and rightly so.

Recent years have seen consumers becoming more receptive towards eco-conscious alternatives, and putting more thought and research into their fashion splurges.

Whether it’s investing in vintage or pre-loved pieces, getting your old favourite threads repaired, or opting to only shop sustainable menswear brands, swearing by the ‘buy better buy less’ mantra is the way forward. More clothing brands are also stepping up their game to reduce their carbon footprint by using eco-friendly materials and renewable sources of energy, and digitising aspects of the manufacturing process to reduce waste. These are done in tandem with ensuring good, safe and fair labour conditions for its workers.

And no, sustainable fashion does not mean lacklustre clothes. Although the production process takes a greater amount of time, effort and cost compared to fast fashion, these ethical garments promise better quality and are more long-lasting — which means you get more mileage out of every item.

So, if you’ve been meaning to make some conscious choices for your wardrobe — and doing your part in saving the earth — this list of sustainable menswear brands is where you ought to begin.

Here are some sustainable menswear brands to check out