A lavish birthday party for a brand that turned 100. Archetypes, an immersive multimedia experience, began its journey at Gucci Garden in Florence, recreating the sets of 15 of the most conceptually adventurous and visually impactful advertising campaigns envisioned by Alessandro Michele during his tenure; it’s now made its way to Sydney’s Powerhouse Ultimo.

An archetype is the original form from which all copies are made, never to be recreated again, and every Gucci campaign speaks of a unique and unrepeatable moment ‒ expressing the spirit of each collection, while reflecting the inclusive, liberated and audacious philosophy of the Creative Director.

Gucci fans will navigate past brand campaigns through a nostalgia trip brought to life through cutting-edge technology, elaborate hand-crafting, and innovative interior design by Archivio Personale, the design studio that has transformed Michele’s vision into narrative spaces reflecting and enhancing the uniqueness of his creative vision.

Through a sequence of cinematic installations, visitors are given a unique perspective of the designer’s unbridled imagination by delving through his multifarious inspirations from the music, art, travel and pop culture spheres.

They access the exhibition via what appears to be a behind-the-scenes operations centre, with a split-screen live view of the exhibition they are about to enter. Inside, a network of themed spaces and corridors bring the intricate world-building of Gucci campaigns to life.

One of the most memorable campaigns featured throughout the exhibition includes the 2017 Gucci Bloom commercial, which starred actor Dakota Johnson. Charismatic and unconventional, the trio comprising Johnson, artist-photographer Petra Collins, and actress-model Hari Nef collectively ushered in Micheleʼs new, inclusive vision of modern femininity. The campaign has been revived here in the form of a scented floral paradise.

Visitors can also ride on a replica L.A. subway carriage seen during Michele’s first Fall/Winter 2015 campaign. Our favourite, the obsessive collections of the Fall/Winter 2018 campaign fill in the space from floor to ceiling, where visitors can become immersed by shelves stacked with hundreds of cuckoo clocks, ceramics and Marmont handbags.

The Gucci Garden Archetypes exhibition is open to the public till 15 January 2023 at the Powerhouse Ultimo, Sydney. Go here for further details.

(Images: Gucci)