Braun Büffel has been in existence for over 130 years.

When it comes to leather accessories, the German brand offers design excellence and unwavering quality. While many may have pigeonholed Braun Büffel as an ʻuncleʼ brand, its recent collections have dislodged the association, by winning over younger fans.

By melding Panzeriʼs finesse in fashion with Braun Büffelʼs legacy of heritage techniques, the maison continues to break new grounds with its autumn/winter collection. Aptly titled Micro/Macro, the Braun Büffel AW21 collection sees the principle of contrast echoed throughout, creating an infinity of patterns.

As a result, the bags see a sophisticated appeal juxtaposed with the classicism of Italian tradition and German industrial ingenuity. The vision of the collection is further reflected in the texture and colours, with the distinctive personalities of each piece shining through, illustrating the paradigm of being predictably unpredictable.

Available in stores, Micro/Macro investigates concepts by reliving the past with tools of the future. In keeping up with the times, the Otto series within the collection takes ʻfashion-forwardʼ to new heights through its ultra-modern construction.

Defined by its functional silhouette and ripstop nylon, Otto combines an active lifestyle aesthetic with a touch of refi ned creativity and style ‒ an unprecedented fusion. On the other hand, the Craig-1 series takes on a modern luxury approach, with elements reinforcing the series as the perfect carry for the metropolitan business executive.

Fashioned in an ever-so luxurious fine-grain calf leather and gunmetal hardware, the Craig-1 is sure to spotlight you in the sophisticated crowd. In light of the social and cultural upheaval, the Braun Büffel campaign is presented in an additive colour-mixing aesthetic, utilising luminous hues and vibrant colours to project the premise of positive vibes and brighter days ahead.

Like the campaign, the collection reflects a shift of mood by putting the joy back into getting dressed.

(Images: Braun Büffel)