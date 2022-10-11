The Cat Footwear X Nigel Cabourn Collection Will Redefine Luxe-Utilitarian

It’s a trend we love. It’s called luxe-utilitarian; fashion pieces at the crossroads of luxury and workwear or military wear. And perhaps the best manifestation of this trend in footwear is the latest collaboration between Cat Footwear and Nigel Cabourn, which will grace retailers from 15th October onwards.

For those who are unfamiliar with Nigel Cabourn’s work, this will be a great introduction to the British fashion designer’s signature vintage-inspired and military-inspired style. His style is defined by the frequent utilisation of fabrics such as Harris tweed and Ventile. While Nigel Cabourn first shot to fame for his outerwear, his footwear has been noteworthy, especially through collaborations such as this one with Cat Footwear. While he initially built a cult following, the timeless appeal of his designs has resulted in Nigel Cabourn becoming a household name in Japan and parts of Europe.

The collaboration is an exciting one to say the least. Cat Footwear, already a mainstay in industries and military bases, brings its rugged, highly durable, technical footwear while Nigel Cabourn brings his distinct vintage-militaristic style. It’s a winning combination: style meets substance, form meets function, rugged sturdiness meets sublime aesthetics.

The collaboration has produced two expressions: the Omaha and the Utah.

OMAHA

The Omaha is available in a stunning black.

Omaha, named after the beach that plays such a huge role in America’s military tradition and history, combines Cat’s US Navy boots with Nigel Cabourn’s distinct style. It channels 1940s-style heavy duty canvas service boots, with its military-style upper and guards. The outsole is chunkier, with a slight elevation for extra protection. The grooved rubber toe cap has been custom moulded so you’re comfortable underneath all that engineering.

There are some nice touches as well to pay tribute to its heritage, such as tabs and heavy-duty metal hardware, its durable military-inspired lacing and brass lace keeps. The result is a pair of utilitarian boots that’s sturdy and stylish, something you can pair with work overalls as well as designer jeans. It’s very much multi-purpose: you can wear it to work and to date night.

This versatility is definitive of this collaboration, and is just as apparent in the other expression in the Cat Footwear X Nigel Cabourn collection: the Utah.

UTAH

The Utah comes in Black Camouflage, a design that pays tribute to Cat Footwear’s workwear and military heritage.

Using Cat’s iconic Holton boots as a base, the Utah adds textured suede panels, a protective steel toe and a Goodyear welt around its outer age. Military finishes such as military-style tabs and laces and the army camouflage canvas allude to the Utah’s predecessors.

Just like the Omaha, the Utah is as stylish as it is highly functional, although the latter is crafted for more active use. However, one thing is undeniable when you try both pairs: you can use them for a wide variety of things.

If you’re planning an adventure, or something to add depth and character to your wardrobe, these luxe-utilitarian boots are made for you.

The Cat Footwear x Nigel Cabourn collection launches on 15th Oct at the following locations:

AVENUE

JEM 50 Jurong Gateway Rd #03-36, Singapore 608549

Northpoint City 930 Yishun Ave 2 #02-30, Singapore 769098

TANGS

Tang Plaza 310 Orchard Road L3 Singapore 238864

Look out for the Cat Footwear x Nigel Cabourn Pop Up happening at Tang Plaza L3 from 14th to 28th Oct

For more information on Cat Footwear x Nigel Cabourn collection, please follow Cat Footwear on Instagram @catlifestyle.sg for live updates.