For the Love Parade, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele invited Hollywood onto the catwalk. While it’s common to see movie stars taking VIP seats at fashion shows, it’s less common to see them modelling the garments.

Showcasing some 115 looks, Hollywood royalty like Jared Leto, who incidentally starred in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, walked the runway, along with Jodie Turner-Smith, Jeremy Pope, Macaulay Culkin and Phoebe Bridgers, together with over a hundred models.

“I chose Hollywood as it reflects my uncurbed love for the classical world. Hollywood is, after all, a Greek temple populated by pagan divinities,” said Michele in the show notes. “Here, actors and actresses are mythic heroes: hybrid creatures both divine and mortal at the same time; they are the idols of a new contemporary cosmogony.

Beyond reach, and yet, so human.” Indeed, the diversity of cast represented in age, race, gender and even fluidity translated Michele’s often-eclectic vision into an electric representation of modern-day iconoclasts dressed in obviously retro inspired ensembles. Hollywood, once a fantasy for the masses, is immediately made real and now within our grasp: the mythical is no longer out of reach.

In Our Hands: The Attache

First seen in the Gucci Love Parade, the Attache makes an instant statement on the runway. Gone is the funereal, sombre and oh-so-fuddy-duddy “men’s clutch” for a soft canvas (or fine leather) accessory that is equal parts practical daily bag in hand but also multifunctional sling bag when combined with a web strap.

Echoing Hollywood glamour with references to the House’s past, the mark of Alessandro Michele’s contemporary updates are ever-present. Featuring soft construction and that unmistakable G clasp, The Attache is as monogram-crazy in GG supreme canvas or as understated as you desire with its availability in leather or suede.

One may not be in the same league of Culkin and Leto but through the interlocked monogram, you’re inevitably through the House. As if an analogy to Tinseltown’s real history where fortune and fame (or infamy) is garnered in an instant, shape of The Attache reminiscent of a fortune cookie, is emblematic of that timeless magic where the contents held within hold infinite possibility until opened.

Sure, you know with broad strokes what you’re keeping in it, but do you really know for sure until you open it? How many times have you left the house dead sure you have your bunch of house keys with you, only to discover it’s not? Well, this Attache will salve those wounds somewhat with the quiet certainty that while you may be locked out of the house, the immortal green and red band which iconifies this house is still welcoming; and in suede, immensely comforting when held.

Presenting Gucci Beloved Lines

Like the aforementioned Attache, Gucci Beloved Lines references the House’s past and the way it defines its now; each piece is designed by Alessandro Michele with a contemporary approach to archival elements. All of it is aesthetically “vintage”; the motifs and styles are so inherent and distinctly Gucci, that the raison dʼêtre of Beloved Lines are made to be carried again and again, transcending seasons and trends.

As a matter of fact, it is the bag you carried on a first date with someone who became a life partner. Or accompanied you to an important interview. Whatever the occasion, Gucci Beloved pieces carry (pun intended) the potential to be centrepieces of your everyday ‒ companions that elevate a look and make your style yours.

In signature fashion, Beloved Lines embodies Michele’s vision of products that are uniquely expressive of their time ‒ most famously taking a leaf from the Gucci Bamboo collection introduced to the world by Guccio Gucci in 1947 during the leather shortage in the aftermath of the war.

To save materials such as leather, designers had to experiment with other materials. So, Gucci came up with a brilliant idea: bamboo for the handles. Princess Diana’s favourite bamboo-handle tote has now been reimagined by Alessandro Michele some 20 years after the original caught the royal’s eye and interpreted as a men’s elevated briefcase.

Synonymous with Lady Di’s style in the early ʼ90s as she was photographed leaving Chelsea’s Harbour Gym wearing collegiate sweaters and cycling shorts, the capacious holdall came to symbolise her newfound freedom from the royal family as she dispensed with the formality around royal dress codes.

In the Gucci Diana, Michele once again subverts expectations, making the men’s version unabashedly sombre in muted yet polished black leather while replacing the neon leather belts fastened around the bamboo handles ‒ a nod to the functional bands that maintained the integrity of the ʼ90s wooden handles ‒ with more stately charcoal grey bands.

Then there is the Gucci Horsebit 1955, distinguished by a double ring and bar, a motif that encapsulates the Houseʼs rich equestrian heritage ‒ a handbag connecting archival elements with contemporary details‒ now proportionally larger to hold masculine accoutrements in an effortless way.

