The Iconic Adidas Predator Edge Gets A Brilliant Shine At The Hands Of Swarovski

The Adidas Predator Football Boots have been evolving since the 1990s.

Through the decades, the sportswear mammoth released ever newer iterations. The Predator Edge Crystal edition, however, co-designed by Swarovski, is truly unparalleled.

“Swarovski and Adidas have joined forces to produce innovative products and fabulous new designs over the past few seasons. This latest partnership brings out the best of both brands, proving that creativity ‒ even in very different arenas ‒ knows no limits, and Swarovski crystals stand for an inclusive luxury lifestyle,” said Michele Molon, CEO a.i. at Swarovski.

Following the launch of Predator Edge in January, the Predator Edge Crystal sees the timeless silhouette of the original Adidas boot reimagined in its most premium form yet. Retaining its ever-so sporty construction, the striking pair of kicks features Adidas’ classic three stripes, manifested in thousands of Swarovski Crystals on the outer boot.

Here is where performance meets precision-cut crystal: the boots also employed the ground-breaking Predator Edge’s Zone Skin technology and rubberised ribbing, strategically placed across the instep and toe box for exceptional control, supporting the wearer’s every swerve and spin.

“For this special edition boot, having crystals from Swarovski as an ingredient offered our designers an unrivalled palette of inspiration, born out of a joint passion for detail and high-precision craftsmanship,” highlighted Bruno Marrant, category director for Hype Football at Adidas in a press statement.

“We’re looking forward to seeing some of the world’s best stand out while wearing these on the pitch as they play the occasion and own the moment with a mindset as expressive as these boots.”

In conjunction with the launch, Swarovski dropped a campaign that radiates positivity featuring its jewellery, including pieces from the Millenia, Lucent, Harmonia and Dulcis families. Star footballers such as Paul Pogba, will also be donning these boots on pitch.

Inspired by nights under the lights ‒ from the pitch to the party ‒ the Predator Edge Crystal allows players and sneakerheads to discover an exhilarating new side to the multifaceted Predator Edge.

(Images: Adidas)