Longchamp’s new star of the season is a sleek, boxy bag that is entirely hand-made in the Loire Valley workshop, from the sumptuous leather core to the golden horse-rider medallion. The Box-Trot is a beautiful allusion to the heritage house’s equestrian roots – as Longchamp is Paris’ most famous racecourse – and a chic classic-to-be.

What appeals most about Longchamp’s new bag is how thoughtfully it has been designed. Meant for the girl on the go, the versatile strap is adjustable to the way you like to wear your Box-Trot.

The Box-Trot debuts with a palette of five colours and three sizes, plus a complementary wallet on a long leather cord that lets you carry crossbody or wear around your neck.

This story first appeared in the Nov 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.