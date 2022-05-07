Homepage > Style > Fashion > The Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2022 Is All About Youthful Exuberance
The Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2022 Is All About Youthful Exuberance
The Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2022 Is All About Youthful Exuberance

May 7 2022

The Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2022 collection unpacks a plethora of youth culture cues with the late Virgil Abloh’s notion of a modern man’s wardrobe. With a blend of dégradé denim, striking graffiti-inspired-motifs on oversized shirts, and the classic Damier pattern on tracksuits – the functional and street-leaning craftsmanship of this collection propels the sentiment that Virgil was present.

Here are the some looks from the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2022 collection that you may want to add to your wardrobe.

LV Graffiti polyester-blend pyjama-inspired shirt
Cupro-wool track blouson with Damier check panels, matching tracksuit trousers, and LV Trainer metallic canvas sneakers
Cotton denim shirt and matching cotton denim trousers with calfskin illustration patchwork, and LV Trainer canvas sneakers
Cotton shirt with monogram bandana chest pocket, polyester monogram bandana hooded windbreaker, cotton denim pants, and canvas two-tone sneakers with double lace
3D LV Graffiti embroidered motif cotton shirt, cotton monogram bandana shirt with hook collar fastening, cotton soft cargo shorts, and LV Trainer metallic canvas sneakers. Cotton socks (worn throughout), stylist’s own
Photos Joel Low; Styling Daryll Alexius Yeo; Hair Peter Lee using Goldwell; Makeup Hongling using NARS Cosmetics; Photography Assistance Eddie Teo; Fashion Assistance Phua Yue En; Model Tim/AVE

