The Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2022 Is All About Youthful Exuberance

The Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2022 collection unpacks a plethora of youth culture cues with the late Virgil Abloh’s notion of a modern man’s wardrobe. With a blend of dégradé denim, striking graffiti-inspired-motifs on oversized shirts, and the classic Damier pattern on tracksuits – the functional and street-leaning craftsmanship of this collection propels the sentiment that Virgil was present.

Here are the some looks from the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2022 collection that you may want to add to your wardrobe.

Photos Joel Low; Styling Daryll Alexius Yeo; Hair Peter Lee using Goldwell; Makeup Hongling using NARS Cosmetics; Photography Assistance Eddie Teo; Fashion Assistance Phua Yue En; Model Tim/AVE