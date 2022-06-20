Launched alongside a pop-up space within Gentle Monster’s Seoul HAUS concept store and metaverse-inspired campaign, the Moncler x Gentle Monster collection comprises eyewear and ready-to-wear pieces.

Sharing a penchant for collaboration and dialogue, the two Maisons conceived this broader offering to showcase their unmistakable creative vision; fans of both brands are in for a treat.

Dubbed Swipe, the Moncler x Gentle Monster collection references the digital culture, namely the pervasive ‘swiping’ that denotes emotions, instant gratification, and approval in the online world. It’s essentially a riff on the nature of navigating the world on our phones, swiping through social media feeds.

Some frames employ swiping mechanisms as closures, with the Moncler logo elongated as if it has been swiped over. On one pair of oversized square sunglasses, the swipe functions as the metal hinge of an otherwise completely black design. Like all Gentle Monster’s styles, these designs feature UV protection lenses and see a variety of colourways, such as a translucent red option and a white iteration with blue-tinted lenses.

The futuristic theme is carried through the ready-to-wear looks in compelling monochrome black and accessories, creating a bold yet sympathetic canvas for the signature eyewear. Hooded down jackets, sleeveless down jackets, and recycled nylon and polyester shell jackets, alongside technical tops and trousers, tees and sweatshirts, see intricate details and bold silhouettes, adding a refined drama.

Other items in the collab include hoods made with recycled polyester, pouches and bags made with recycled nylon, and boots. Available in the Moncler MBS Boutique, the collection blurs the line between reality and the digital world. It reflects how omnipresent that simple finger motion remains in our everyday life.

(Images: Moncler)