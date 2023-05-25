Onitsuka Tiger has always made it its mission to combine fashion with sports, and heritage with innovation. It has done so with great success throughout its well-storied history. The new range of X-Caliber shoes carry with them the ideals that Onitsuka Tiger holds dear to its heart and soul.

First developed in the early 80s, the X-Caliber shoes were the first to feature a unique mid-sole design. It incorporated air holes that afforded increased mobility with the added benefit of additionally comfort and cushioning. In 2009, Onitsuka Tiger reissued the X-Caliber with retrospective styling and 80s colour codes offering fans an opportunity to own a true classic pair of kickers.

This year, Onitsuka Tiger launches the new X-Caliber shoe in high-quality suede upper. Sporting an overall design inspired by running shoes from the 1980s, the shoes feature the Onitsuka Tiger logo on the heel. Its soles, air holes, and other details, drawn from that era combined with the redesigned silhouette, gives the X-Caliber shoe a timeless yet distinctive form.

The shoe incorporates the fuzeGEL technology in the heel for superior cushioning as well as the OrthoLite X-40 sockliner for bounce-like fit and soft ground impact for comfortable wear all day. Colour options offered include Spinach Green/White, Cream on Cream and Beet Juice/Deep Mars. The X-Caliber retails from S$200 to S$220 and are available at Onitsuka Tiger Takashimaya S.C., Raffles City, Jewel and online.

(Images: Onitsuka Tiger)