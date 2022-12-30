On the 16th of January, Onitsuka Tiger will open the doors of THE ONITSUKA. The first flagship boutique in South East Asia will be situated at the first level of ION Orchard (#01-14A)

Launched in 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, THE ONITSUKA is Onitsuka Tiger’s bougie sibling, characterised by an understated glamour and the savoir faire of Japanese craftsmanship. “The governing principle behind Onitsuka Tiger’s dress shoes line is defined by practical enjoyment over extravagant opulence,” highlighted in a press release.

The footwear range, a plethora of unique hybrid designs, marries sophisticated formal shoes with fashion-forward kicks. Very much Onitsuka Tiger, but with an air of regalness. Mostly in exceptional Japanese leathers, such as the domestic leather from Kobe cattle, treated with traditional techniques by highly-skilled Japanese craftsmen, the ecletic repertoire, though a sub-label, echos the ethos and design sensibilities of Onitsuka Tiger, serving both form and function with signature icons like the distinctive red line and shark toothed sole.

While THE ONITSUKA steers in a different direction, the functionality and innovation intrinsic to its main brand come through.

The debut also sees a newly developed foam outsole and insole that pack a punch, affording lightweight comfort, durability, excellent cushioning, arch support and shock absorbency. Who would have thought the day where formal shoes triumph casual sneakers in the comfort aspect would arrive.

Housing these exquisite pieces, a curated assortment of premium accessories, ready-to-wear, and Onitsuka Tiger’s premium line of NIPPON MADE sneakers, the immaculate boutique perpetuates the new notion of luxury – sporting thoughtful details that contribute to the deep beauty and enduring style of the line. The simple color palette of black, white and red is, at once, striking yet reductive. On the other hand, small luxuries like buttery leather seating, elegant terrazzo floor and custom fixtures express sensorial elegance.

With an eye-catching store façade, THE ONITSUKA promises to be a delightful addition for local and overseas shoppers, introducing them to a “new formal”.

To celebrate the milestone moment of being the first South East Asian flagship, THE ONITSUKA will present a special local campaign spotlighting distinguished personalities from Singapore’ arts and creative community, as well as an opening party early February. Stay tuned to the Japanese brand’s official page and social media platforms for more information.

(Images: THE ONITSUKA / Onitsuka Tiger)

(Header Credit: THE ONITSUKA IN SOHO, NEW YORK)