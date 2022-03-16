The Onitsuka Tiger Tricolour Series is More Relevant than Ever

Since 1949, Onitsuka Tiger has been releasing quality footwear for sports across the board – helping athletics to put their best foot forward (pun intended). In 2002, the Japanese brand saw a burgeoning demand for vintage sneakers and relaunched as a fashion label. Since then, the brand has amassed a devoted following, attracting everyday people, sporty urbanites , celebrities, and even the English Royalties.

Like most brands, Onitsuka Tiger has a signature design element that is easily recognisable: The Tricolour Tiger Stripes. Not just a signifier, these bands add a statement-making albeit understated touch to the shoes; it completes both casual and dressy edits effortlessly. And as dress codes relax, the iconic Tricolour Series of footwear has become more relevant than ever for its year-round wearability. By providing an excellent combination of lightness, functionality and cushioning, each distinct pair is also proving to be a sound investment.

In celebration of its legacy, here are some of our favourite picks from the Tricolour Series; you can make a shopping list while you’re here.

Retaining its original shape and iconic logo, the Mexico 66 Sabot has an upper rough mesh material that gives extra breathability in the summer. Unlike traditional sneakers, this iteration sports a mule silhouette – typically seen on dressy footwear. Besides the fuss-free and lace-less construction, the shoe features an Ortholite sockliner, further enhancing comfort.

Inspired by the classic track and field spike shoes of the ‘70s, the lightweight design boasts a unique outsole that curves upwards towards the front. And if you’re wondering, this piece is as comfortable as it looks; it employs a moisture management feature.

Taking cues from the Onitsuka Tiger archives, this lace-up shoe juxtaposes a sculptural sole with an upper panel that combines several heritage styles. Think of it as a futuristic update of the ubiquitous chunky sneaker trend.

The Delegation Ex is a contemporary take on the shoes worn by the Japanese team at an international sports event circa 1964. This modern take is conceived with a Flytefoam propel midsole and a rubber strong outsole to give you that extra bounce in your steps while proffering better shock absorption. Like the Mexico 66 Sabot, this piece also comes with the Ortholite sockliner, perfect for a full day of adventure.

Discover the diverse range of Onitsuka Tiger’s tricoloured sneakers here.

Credits:

Photos Shawn Paul Tan

Styling Daryll Alexius Yeo

Photography Assistance Melvin Leong

Fashion Assistance Phua Yue En

Shoes Onitsuka Tiger Tricolour Series