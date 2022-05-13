Stone Island And Supreme Team Up For A Seventh Collaboration

Stone Island has once again partnered with streetwear behemoth Supreme, making this Spring 2022 collection their seventh collaboration.

Naturally, you’ll find an expansive series of outerwear and classic wardrobe staples imbued with a street-savvy savour. With all Stone Island collections, textile innovation is at the forefront. This Stone Island x Supreme offering is no exception.

Shirt jacket, caps, and cargo pants sport a cotton ripstop ice camouflage material, a military-derived cotton ripstop thermochromatic fabric in four colourways with heat-sensitive pigments. That means, the colour of the fabric is dependent on the temperature of its surrounding.

Other notable pieces include a water-resistant resin-coated nylon reversible faux fur parka and a Cordura shell jacket in black and bright yellow. T-shirts and a white-base ripstop jacket featuring a handcrafted digital print of Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa are also up for grabs. Those who prefer something more understated can opt for the minimalistic iterations emblazoned with a Stone Island Supreme raised transparent print. The same collaborative logo is also manifested on messenger bags, crusher hats, hoodies, and joggers.

Celebrating the longstanding partnership between the two Maisons, the collection is available online on Stone Island and Supreme’s websites. You can also make your purchases at Stone Island’s flagship boutique at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands from 14 May.

(Images: Stone Island)