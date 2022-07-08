Serving as Bottega Veneta’s ready-to-wear design director since 2020, Matthieu Blazy was named creative director of the House following Daniel Lee’s departure.

Presenting his first collection in February 2022, it became quite apparent that Blazy wasn’t interested in reinventing the wheel at Bottega Veneta; instead, he was interested in enhancing the signature craftsmanship and distinctive creativity of the brand. This is apparent in Bottega Veneta’s new Wardrobe 04 collection.

In his image, Blazy created a Bottega to be lived in and worn reworking leather to give the appearance of fabrics that worked so exquisitely that what was once considered streetwear staples like a simple tee and denims became an illusion, riffing on the origins of the brand as a designer of leather bags.

As a designer having worked for Raf Simons, as well as holding positions at Maison Martin Margiela and Céline, Blazy follows a similar path as his other Kering Group colleague Alessandro Michele who started out designing handbags and accessories before working his way up to the top spot at Gucci.

This means that with Bottega Veneta’s Wardrobe 04, Blazyʼs deft handling of garments becomes laser focused on bags and shoes: hidden marvels with meticulous details ‒ it was no longer Lee’s Bottega or Blaze’s Bottega but rather, Bottega’s Bottega. It was a collection which doubled down on the brandʼs DNA, giving the classic intrecciato a new life. Wardrobe 04 Collection celebrates Bottega Veneta’s history, icons and house codes displaying the brand’s devotion to craftsmanship and exclusive techniques.

Re-introducing Cassette

First introduced during Lee’s inaugural collection, the Cassette has become a new House staple. The Cassette took Bottega Veneta’s iconic Intrecciato weave and magnified it. Now, the new icon is further expanded with a new stylish and functional option for Wardrobe 04. The Brick Cassette camera bag offers an elegant yet casual attitude, perfect for everyday wear thanks to its functional and roomy shape. It can be carried as a top handle or shoulder bag and has a strong unisex vibe with its soft yet geometric shape.

Introducing the Cobble Bag

Blazyʼs take on BV Intrecciato modernised with clean lines and a crisp shape: the Cobble Bag. The Padded Intreccio has now been extended to different shapes coming with a simple sleek appearance that amplifies this stunning technique which combines tradition and modernity. Each new shape comes with its own individual look, construction and details linked to the stunning technique of the Padded Intreccio, and one of which is the Cobble.

Featuring a flap closure, unlined body, and one zip pocket on the bag’s front, the Cobble is a stunning take on the classic flap shoulder bag with a clean geometric silhouette and a versatile elegant attitude. The body is made entirely with nappa-leather padded strips interwoven together.

The flap, always integrated with the body, folds towards the front for a clean look, creating a visual continuity. The leather shoulder strap comes from the sides and can be adjusted with metallic pins. It is made of two leather parts overlapped and attached together. The interior is unlined and organised as it offers a zipped pocket and a flap pocket at the front. The shape is versatile as it can be worn by hand or on the shoulder and has a true unisex vibe.

Mini Cabat Returns

One of Bottega Veneta’s most iconic handbags, The Cabat was first designed by Creative Director Tomas Maier when he first joined the House in 2001. The supple and collapsible rectangular intrecciato is one of the House’s most iconic styles, made solely with the hand weaving of the double-faced fettucce. Completely unlined, woven by hand from strips of double-faced leather, and the finished product is completely seamless.

The Cabat was available in 3 sizes ‒ small, medium and large ‒ but the small size was later discontinued in 2011. Wardrobe 04 enriches the Cabat family with a new stylish hand functional option ‒ the Mini Cabat

Slider

Inspired by beachwear/swimwear, the Slider brings a sporty and casual attitude with a recognisable twist. It is entirely made of rubber and comes in a variety of classic Bottega Veneta colours such as black, parakeet and sea salt. The thick sole ensures an ergonomic fit while including the signature bold and chunky volume. The Slider is stamped with the intrecciato pattern first introduced in the Salon 01 Collection.

(Images: Bottega Venetta)