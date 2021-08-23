There’s no doubt that both Beyoncé and JAY-Z exemplifies what is truly a modern love story. This is why it made perfect sense for Tiffany & Co. to team up with the powerhouse couple for its new “About Love” campaign.

A brand synonymous with the world’s greatest love stories since 1837, the newest campaign marks the latest evolution of the luxury jeweller’s new creative direction. “About Love” celebrates modern love, and it epitomises the shared vision of both the Carters and Tiffany & Co.

“As a brand that has always stood for love, strength, and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values, explains Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President of Product & Communications. “We are honoured to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family.”

“Love is the diamond that the jewellery and art decorate.” —The Carters

“About Love” marks the first time the couple has appeared in a campaign together. The campaign serves as an exploration of connection and vulnerability. The Carters’ love story is illuminated by the iconic Tiffany Diamond and set against the backdrop of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Equals Pi (1982).

As part of a private collection from its creation until now, this campaign marks the work of art’s first public appearance. Ushering in a new brand identity, this campaign embodies the beauty of love through time and all its diverse facets, forging a new vision of love today.

Worn in a campaign for the first time in history, the Tiffany Diamond weighs 128.54 carats and boasts an unprecedented 82 facets. Seen on Beyoncé throughout “About Love”, it is considered among the most important gemstone discoveries of the 19th century.

Unearthed in 1877 in the Kimberley Mines of South Africa, founder Charles Lewis Tiffany purchased the rough diamond in 1878, solidifying the brand’s reputation as a diamond authority. House icons including designs from Jean Schlumberger and the Tiffany T collection are also featured throughout.

Most notably, JAY-Z wears Jean Schlumberger’s legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, reconstructed as a pair of one-of-a-kind cuff links. Jean Schlumberger was best known for dressing high society’s elite in the 1960s and ’70s, so it is appropriate that his unmistakable designs live out his legacy on one of today’s greatest creative forces.

A Romantic Escape

A film by acclaimed director Emmanuel Adjei has also been created and features a musical performance of the classic song ‘Moon River.’ Made famous in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the iconic tune is reimagined with vocals by Grammy-Award winner, Beyoncé, captured by JAY-Z on a Super 8 camera.

The couple selected the Orum House in Los Angeles to serve as the setting for the film, in which nostalgic flashbacks are interwoven with cinematic, dreamlike visuals. Basquiat’s Equals Pi appears once again as a common Tiffany Blue® thread throughout the narrative. The accompanying “About Love” print campaign was shot by Mason Poole and styled by June Ambrose and Marni Senofonte.

“About Love” also reflects Tiffany’s continued support of underrepresented communities. As a part of the house’s partnership with the Carters, Tiffany & Co. is proud to pledge a US$2 million commitment towards scholarship and internship programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The new Tiffany campaign launches globally in print on 2 September. The accompanying film will launch on Tiffany.com on 15 September. Additional films created by acclaimed director Dikayl Rimmasch and second unit director, Derek Milton will also help expand the campaign later in the year.

(Images: Tiffany & Co.)