Tod’s Roaring Holidays Sets The Mood For A Stylish Christmas

The holidays are here and its time to get fashionably festive.

Looking to turn up the style factor for the season? Well, Tod’s Roaring Holidays may be just the thing to put on your list. The collection includes Tod’s Shirt Bag and the iconic Gommino, which summarize the brand’s DNA, together with furry sandals in soft fur, exclusively designed for this winter collection.

The lion, Tod’s iconic symbol serves as inspiration for the new festive collection. It invites all into his charming den, sharing exquisite gift ideas designed to match the celebrations with grace whilst spreading the warmth of the holidays.

Their playful design, thanks to the craftsmanship details and the variety of colours to choose from, will make the holiday season look chic, highlighting the Italian excellence. What appeal’s most about Tod’s Roaring Holidays is that it features must-have items from the brand, in luxurious and colourful shearling.

Take for instance, the iconic Gommino shoes. A house classic that exudes effortless elegance that transcends time and trends is now reimagined in sheepskin, leather and wool and suede in a wide array of bright new colours. The motif also extends to sandals as well. Similar treatments are also afforded to Tod’s signature shirt shopping bags, now available in sheepskin.

Tod’s Roaring Holidays is available in worldwide selected boutiques and online now.

(Images: Tod’s)