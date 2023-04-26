From the moment they met, Andy Warhol served as a source of inspiration for Tommy Hilfiger. The depth of those creative ties were showcased last year at the Tommy Factory. Launched in Fall’22, this experiential playground was inspired by the artist’s famed New York studio.

That brand campaign featured cross-generational future makers captured through a red, white and blue lens. If anything, it served as a perfect homage to Warhol’s Factory, which was at a time, the epicenter of New York’s creative scene.

This year, Tommy Hilfiger takes a deep dive into another source of Warhol’s artistic energy with a collection that honours Montauk, the artist’s famed seaside retreat. The new Tommy Hilfiger x Andy Warhol exudes the ease and energy of Montauk with nautical-inspired prints peppered with pop art.

Presented in sunset hues and ocean blues, the new collection epitomises the notion that the stylish threads are a work of art. Leveraging off Warhol’s signature style, new life is breathed into Tommy Hilfiger’s prep icons.

The 28-piece collection offers items for both men and women. Each of the pieces – tops and shorts, swimwear, footwear, and accessories like hats and bags – embrace the nautical theme with bold colours, summer silhouettes and playful twists, making each a perfect item to flaunt during the upcoming summer break.

A fitting homage to another one of Warhol’s source of inspiration, the new Tommy Hilfiger collection provides another insight into the famed artist’s creative psyche, one that is derived from arguably his most famous artistic retreats.

Priced from SGD99, the gender inclusive collection is now available exclusively at Tommy Hilfiger Ion and online.

(Images: Tommy Hilfiger)