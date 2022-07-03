Tommy Jeans and the NBA drops a new collaborative capsule collection that celebrates streetwear fashion while reawakening the nostalgia of Tommy’s street culture heritage in America.

The capsule celebrates the essence of basketball as an integral force in building local street culture and diverse communities. It is a nod to the brand’s long standing roots in the American street style and iconic nostalgia of the 90s.

Inspired by the energy at the heart of basketball, the collection features relaxed, overlapping looks with prints of NBA team logos and consists of sweatshirts, sweatpants, t-shirts and shorts. Streetwear fashion at its finest, it is a collection designed for all those who embrace the lifestyle surrounding the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Jeans (@tommyjeans)

The Tommy Jeans and NBA capsule collection further reflects the label’s Spring 2022 global campaign, Play to Progress—which celebrates the power of individual creativity to push the collective forward.

Tommy Hilfiger’s affinity with basketball began in the 1990s, when his brand caught the attention of celebrities and influencers, many of whom had ties to the NBA and the sports community in general.

This is not the first time the American brand has merged with the world of sport, in fact it is a key component and this is also demonstrated by collaborations in tennis with Rafael Nadal and in Formula One with Lewis Hamilton.

The collection is now available on their website as well as in selected stores and through select wholesale partners.