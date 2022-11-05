In September 2022, Michael Jordan’s eponymous label, Nike Inc, took the internet by storm after unveiling a pair of kicks with rapper Travis Scott as its muse, and these stunners now have a release date!

Sneakers, yes, but not just sneakers. The new collection is an ‘Olive’ makeover to the iconic Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette in women’s sizes.

Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers get an Olive makeover by Travis Scott

When it comes to high-wattage collaborations, the Swoosh continues to lead the way. With a release scheduled for March 25, 2023, it’s a safe bet that the women’s-exclusive Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 collection will rock the fashion world. After in-hand photos began circulating in mid-September, we saw the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Olive’. The new sneaker plays on the classic Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette but with a few updates that turn it from an ordinary shoe into a highly sought-after kick.

The ‘Olive’ sneakers come with black suede upper bases

The record-breaking collaborators deck out the Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette in a ‘Sail/University Red/Medium Olive’ colour scheme, with colour blocking that calls out to the ‘Reverse Mocha’. Jordan released imagery of the coveted kicks, and they’re pretty fantastic. You’ll notice that the Olive sneakers come with black suede upper bases paired with contrasting off-white leather overlays. If that key design tweak isn’t enough to win you over, the finishing details will surely do the trick.

The most anticipated sneakers of Spring 2023 collection

They are easily the most-hyped sneaks of the Spring 2023 collection. Don’t expect these Air Jordans to stick around when they go on sale for US$150 retail price. However, fans can expect the ‘Olive’ to resell in the $1,000 – $1,300 range. The shoe will arrive in extended sizing and with special packaging marking the collaboration.

There is an unmatched hysteria around Travis Scott Nikes, and the megastar has the touch that turns any project into gold. As a result, sneakerheads and fashion editors alike have hotly anticipated his collaboration with Air Jordan 1 Low.

(Hero and feature image credits: yankeekicks/Instagram)

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore