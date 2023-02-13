Remember the time when men were afraid to wear pink? Well, now in 2023, men aren’t shying away from experimenting with trending colours, prints or patterns. Designers too aren’t hesitating to include exciting, flamboyant and trending prints in their menswear collections.

Prints are everywhere. Literally. You can easily spot them on Cuban-collared shirts, sweaters, sweater vests and trousers as well as on accessories such as scarves, bow ties, pocket squares and ties. Inspiration for these prints also comes from natural artworks that combine with regular shades to make a statement piece.

How can men style trending prints?

For styling prints, you need to learn to mix and match. Don’t be afraid to mix different prints and patterns in your outfit. For example, if you wish to go bold, you can wear a printed shirt with printed pants or a printed blazer with a solid-coloured shirt. Just be sure to choose prints that complement each other and have a similar colour scheme. Secondly, you need to maintain a balance of prints and colours to avoid looking like a clown. Balance out the bold prints with solid-coloured pieces. For instance, wear a printed shirt with solid-coloured pants or a printed jacket with simple coloured trousers.

Here’s another important tip – Include accessories! Experiment with accessories as much as you can, especially if you’re not ready to fully embrace prints. Lastly, the size of the prints matters more than anything else. In fact, the size of a print can make or break your entire look. Smaller and more subtle prints tend to be more versatile and can be worn in a wider range of settings. Alternatively, larger prints can be more eye-catching and make for a bold statement.

No matter what print you choose, it is important to make sure that the pieces you wear fit well. Ill-fitting clothes can be a distraction even if the print is stylish. So be sure to choose attire that is the right size and flatters your body type.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/ Versace)