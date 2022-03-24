TUMI And ONE Championship Hook Up For Multi-Year Partnership

TUMI and ONE Championship are hooking up.

It was recently announced that the premium luggage and bag brand will be partnering up with the martial arts organisation as part of a multi-year deal. TUMI will be the official premium luggage partner to ONE Championship, and they’ve already kicked off the partnership in stylish form.

The brand has already developed a bespoke travel case and sling exclusively designed for the prestigious ONE World Championship belt. Both brands will also work together on live broadcast integrations and various exclusive marketing and branding activations throughout the duration of the partnership.

TUMI’s world championship belt case features an industrial strength custom-designed aluminium frame designed to protects martial arts’ richest prize. The bespoke case combines a tough exterior with fluid, beautifully contoured angles as a nod to the martial arts legacy contained within.

Utilising TUMI’s signature FXT Ballistic Nylon, a custom form-fitted EVA interior with suede lining, and an integrated stand, this innovative travel solution provides full 360-degree protection while in transit. An illuminated TUMI logo is the final touch to this sleek and modern design.

Each ONE World Champion will also receive an exclusive sling that was created to support their journeys. The ONE World Championship Sling presented by TUMI allows them to carry and store the coveted ONE World Championship belt wherever they go. Featuring TUMI’s FXT Ballistic Nylon, elevated leather detailing and a quilted interior for total protection, the sling reflects the signature design language of the TUMI Alpha 3 collection.

Ready For A Fight

The reveal of the full partnership deal and custom TUMI products will be announced to coincide with ONE Championship’s 10 Year anniversary, which will see ONE host its biggest event in history, ONE X on 26th March.

Broadcast live from the Singapore National Stadium to more than 150 countries, the three part blockbuster event will feature five World Title fights and 20 bouts in total with the Grand Finale main event including reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee defending her belt against ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion Stamp Fairtex.

In the co-main event, ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will face 12-time Flyweight MMA World Champion Demetrious Johnson in a special rules super-fight. For further details on ONE X click here.

(Images: TUMI/ONE Championship)