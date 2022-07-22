We’ve seen watches and cars featured prominently in film.

But this year, TUMI has set a new precedent with one of its iconic pieces being featured in the action film, ‘Bullet Train.’ The leading international travel and lifestyle brand, has secured a starring role in the Sony Pictures’ upcoming original action thriller starring Brad Pitt. The brand has unveiled its 19 Degree Aluminum Briefcase which will be the briefcase the characters chase after in the film.

In ‘Bullet Train’, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin on a mission that puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe. The objective – locate and secure TUMI’s 19 Degree Aluminum briefcase on the world’s fastest train.

The upcoming summer blockbuster is directed by David Leitch and based on the book by Kotaro Isaka. ‘Bullet Train’ also boasts an ensemble cast the likes of Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio and Sandra Bullock.

Packing For Hollywood

“There was only one luggage brand who had enough style to fit in with the film’s all-star cast as well as the durability that could go head to head with an ensemble of assassins on one of the world’s fastest trains and that was TUMI, which perfectly fits in with this edgy, action-packed film,” said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

More than just a film prop, the TUMI briefcase is the perfect accessory and object for a film like ‘Bullet Train’. Equally striking from a distance or at close range, TUMI’s 19 Degree Aluminum briefcase boasts a modern silhouette with fluid-looking, angled lines, ideal for the contemporary business traveller.

TUMI’s iconic 19 Degree Aluminum collection extends beyond the briefcase and is a travel staple for every style enthusiast on the go. Combining luxury and innovation, the collection emotionally connects travellers to their own unique journeys.

Super durable with fluid, beautifully contoured angles, the collection comes in both carry-on and check-in sizes and Silver, Matte Black, Texture Blush and Texture Silver finishes. Additionally for this season, TUMI also introduces a new ombre colourway that is both contemporary and classic in Truffle/Saffron.

Through the TUMI “Bullet Train” partnership, only 150 limited-edition briefcases will be available from July 20th globally from select TUMI stores and TUMI.com. For those unable to get one of these TUMI collector’s items, the full 19 Degree Aluminum product line with an assortment of beautifully sculpted travel cases is also available.

(Images: TUMI)